12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) shares increased by 28.86% to $0.18 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.9 million.
- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) stock rose 18.79% to $16.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $543.9 million.
- Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) shares rose 14.37% to $14.0. The company's market cap stands at $347.5 million.
- Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) shares rose 13.98% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $51.9 million.
- Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) stock moved upwards by 13.07% to $3.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $279.9 million.
- BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) shares rose 11.92% to $2.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 million.
Losers
- BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) shares decreased by 43.83% to $2.82 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.7 million.
- ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) stock declined by 10.42% to $8.0. The company's market cap stands at $92.7 million.
- BOQI International (NASDAQ:BIMI) stock decreased by 9.83% to $2.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.5 million.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) shares fell 8.66% to $4.75. The company's market cap stands at $47.7 million.
- Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) shares declined by 8.29% to $4.32. The company's market cap stands at $15.9 million.
- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) shares decreased by 7.9% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.2 million.
Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers