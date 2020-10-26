11 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) stock moved upwards by 7.14% to $2.7 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $218.3 million.
- NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) stock moved upwards by 5.55% to $2.85. The company's market cap stands at $34.3 million.
- Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) stock moved upwards by 4.31% to $14.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $565.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Ameri Holdings (NASDAQ:AMRH) stock rose 3.54% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million.
- Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares moved upwards by 3.28% to $2.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $359.2 million.
- Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) shares moved upwards by 3.07% to $1.34. The company's market cap stands at $118.2 million.
Losers
- SAP (NYSE:SAP) stock fell 20.28% to $119.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) stock fell 10.59% to $2.28. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares declined by 8.12% to $3.17. The company's market cap stands at $21.7 million.
- Integrated Media (NASDAQ:IMTE) stock declined by 7.3% to $4.45. The company's market cap stands at $15.0 million.
- Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) stock declined by 5.13% to $35.2. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
