12 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) shares increased by 26.56% to $1.62 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.1 million.
- Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) stock rose 10.57% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.
- Torchlight Energy Res (NASDAQ:TRCH) stock increased by 8.73% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $25.7 million.
- Alliance Resource (NASDAQ:ARLP) shares increased by 5.76% to $3.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $419.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- American Res (NASDAQ:AREC) shares increased by 3.92% to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.3 million.
- Plains GP Holdings (NYSE:PAGP) stock moved upwards by 3.12% to $7.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
Losers
- Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) stock declined by 8.61% to $3.4 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion.
- Helix Energy Solutions Gr (NYSE:HLX) shares fell 5.78% to $2.61. The company's market cap stands at $391.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) stock fell 5.67% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $506.4 million.
- Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) stock fell 5.67% to $5.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) stock decreased by 5.13% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.5 million.
- TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) shares decreased by 3.89% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.2 million.
Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers