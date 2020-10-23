12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) stock increased by 31.92% to $3.43 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $50.7 million.
- Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) shares moved upwards by 7.97% to $13.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) shares rose 7.58% to $21.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
- Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) shares increased by 4.73% to $10.4.
- Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) shares rose 3.77% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $50.2 million.
- GreenPower Motor Co (NASDAQ:GP) shares rose 3.39% to $10.04.
Losers
- KBS Fashion Group (NASDAQ:KBSF) stock declined by 15.86% to $3.29 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 million.
- Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) shares declined by 7.76% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.
- ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) stock declined by 6.84% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.5 million.
- Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) stock decreased by 6.5% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million.
- Sequential Brands Gr (NASDAQ:SQBG) shares fell 5.94% to $7.93. The company's market cap stands at $522.6 million.
- J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) shares declined by 4.02% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.1 million.
Posted-In: Consumer Cyclical Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers