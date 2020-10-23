12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Fang Holdings (NYSE:SFUN) stock moved upwards by 9.8% to $11.2 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) shares moved upwards by 9.75% to $88.8. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 billion.
- LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) shares moved upwards by 9.56% to $2.29. The company's market cap stands at $136.5 million.
- FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) shares rose 6.96% to $13.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $454.7 million.
- Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) stock rose 5.93% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $223.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) shares moved upwards by 4.8% to $21.8. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
Losers
- AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) stock decreased by 9.68% to $1.12 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.0 million.
- Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) shares decreased by 5.38% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.
- Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ:JFIN) stock decreased by 4.89% to $2.92. The company's market cap stands at $157.7 million.
- Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) stock fell 4.07% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $53.6 million.
- Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT) shares declined by 3.58% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.1 million.
- Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) shares decreased by 2.8% to $5.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $253.0 million.
