12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) stock moved upwards by 30.96% to $3.13 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million.
- Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) stock rose 27.11% to $4.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $200.8 million.
- Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) stock moved upwards by 21.51% to $10.73. The company's market cap stands at $265.8 million.
- Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) stock moved upwards by 13.33% to $4.42. The company's market cap stands at $348.6 million.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) stock moved upwards by 9.99% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.6 million.
- Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) stock rose 9.41% to $3.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.3 million.
Losers
- Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) stock decreased by 49.57% to $0.48 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.
- Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) shares decreased by 19.86% to $5.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.0 million.
- Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) shares decreased by 18.49% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.
- Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) shares fell 15.39% to $1.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.3 million.
- Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) shares fell 8.18% to $4.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 million.
- Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) stock declined by 6.39% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.
Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers