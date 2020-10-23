Market Overview

12 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 23, 2020 9:11am   Comments
Gainers

  • Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) shares moved upwards by 122.6% to $3.25 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) shares increased by 28.86% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $74.1 million.
  • Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares rose 16.03% to $2.46. The company's market cap stands at $16.9 million.
  • Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) stock rose 6.25% to $8.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $303.4 million.
  • 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) shares moved upwards by 4.74% to $8.61. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) stock moved upwards by 4.49% to $25.1.

 

 

Losers

  • Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) shares decreased by 18.39% to $5.04 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $603.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) stock declined by 17.25% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) stock decreased by 9.91% to $48.56. The company's market cap stands at $205.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • China Index Holdings (NASDAQ:CIH) stock fell 5.13% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.8 million.
  • SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) shares declined by 4.78% to $7.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.6 million.
  • Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) stock declined by 3.46% to $50.0. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

 

 

 

