12 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) shares moved upwards by 122.6% to $3.25 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) shares increased by 28.86% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $74.1 million.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares rose 16.03% to $2.46. The company's market cap stands at $16.9 million.
- Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) stock rose 6.25% to $8.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $303.4 million.
- 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) shares moved upwards by 4.74% to $8.61. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) stock moved upwards by 4.49% to $25.1.
Losers
- Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) shares decreased by 18.39% to $5.04 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $603.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) stock declined by 17.25% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) stock decreased by 9.91% to $48.56. The company's market cap stands at $205.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- China Index Holdings (NASDAQ:CIH) stock fell 5.13% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.8 million.
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) shares declined by 4.78% to $7.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.6 million.
- Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) stock declined by 3.46% to $50.0. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
