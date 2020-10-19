11 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) shares increased by 43.6% to $87.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $642.8 million.
- Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) shares increased by 42.5% to $2.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 million.
- OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) shares rose 16.65% to $16.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) stock rose 13.92% to $7.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $543.7 million.
- Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) shares increased by 11.69% to $8.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $395.3 million.
Losers
- ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) shares decreased by 9.1% to $1.3 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.
- Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) shares decreased by 7.57% to $5.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $416.9 million.
- Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) shares decreased by 7.2% to $3.48. The company's market cap stands at $68.8 million.
- IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ:IMAC) shares declined by 6.03% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.
- InVivo Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:NVIV) shares decreased by 3.7% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.
- Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ:MDRX) stock decreased by 2.9% to $10.75. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers