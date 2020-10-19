12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock increased by 105.36% to $2.26 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $64.4 million.
- ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) shares rose 15.53% to $1.19. The company's market cap stands at $51.7 million.
- Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE:HTZ) shares increased by 10.75% to $2.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $395.5 million.
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) shares moved upwards by 7.59% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.4 million.
- Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) shares moved upwards by 4.45% to $3.36. The company's market cap stands at $18.8 million.
- Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) shares moved upwards by 4.34% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million.
Losers
- Highway Holdings (NASDAQ:HIHO) stock declined by 7.91% to $4.08 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.5 million.
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) shares decreased by 5.19% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.
- EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) stock fell 2.26% to $3.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock fell 2.24% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.
- Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) shares fell 1.85% to $17.56. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 billion.
- Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) stock decreased by 1.56% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.2 million.
