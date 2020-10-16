12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:LAZY) shares rose 12.89% to $16.02 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.3 million.
- Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) stock moved upwards by 7.05% to $4.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.7 million.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) stock rose 6.81% to $31.5. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
- Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) stock rose 6.15% to $25.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $745.4 million.
- Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) stock rose 5.66% to $9.88. The company's market cap stands at $277.6 million.
- Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) stock increased by 4.82% to $67.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.3 billion.
Losers
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares declined by 17.73% to $0.09 during Friday's pre-market session.
- Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) shares fell 7.9% to $9.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $354.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) stock fell 7.02% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.0 million.
- Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) shares fell 5.39% to $1.58. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.
- J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) shares fell 4.94% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.3 million.
- Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) stock declined by 3.21% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.
