12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) stock increased by 47.25% to $2.82 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.1 million.
- ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) stock rose 25.86% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.8 million.
- Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) shares increased by 17.61% to $4.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $480.4 million.
- Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) shares rose 11.83% to $2.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million.
- Organovo Holdings (NASDAQ:ONVO) stock rose 10.26% to $9.99. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Entasis Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:ETTX) stock moved upwards by 9.51% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $33.6 million.
Losers
- Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) stock fell 21.13% to $5.75 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) shares fell 18.74% to $2.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 million.
- Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) shares decreased by 6.6% to $129.37. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 billion.
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) stock fell 5.56% to $2.55.
- Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) shares decreased by 3.94% to $4.4. The company's market cap stands at $466.8 million.
- Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) shares declined by 3.76% to $10.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
