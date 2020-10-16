12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares increased by 101.98% to $4.08 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $34.7 million.
- Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE:HTZ) stock moved upwards by 50.24% to $1.54. The company's market cap stands at $219.1 million.
- Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) shares increased by 12.24% to $5.59. The company's market cap stands at $120.4 million.
- Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) stock rose 9.23% to $38.67. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion.
- Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) stock increased by 5.52% to $6.3. The company's market cap stands at $290.5 million.
- Boeing (NYSE:BA) stock rose 4.02% to $170.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.4 billion.
Losers
- JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ:JBHT) stock declined by 9.76% to $128.0 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) shares declined by 9.1% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million.
- Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) shares declined by 8.44% to $16.5. The company's market cap stands at $905.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock fell 7.08% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.
- Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) shares decreased by 4.05% to $2.37. The company's market cap stands at $21.9 million.
- ALJ Regional Holdings (NASDAQ:ALJJ) stock fell 3.01% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $40.9 million.
