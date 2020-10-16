12 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) stock moved upwards by 12.38% to $1.27 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.4 million.
- Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) stock moved upwards by 6.24% to $4.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $219.2 million.
- Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) stock moved upwards by 6.16% to $3.1.
- Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) shares increased by 6.06% to $2.45. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.
- Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) shares increased by 4.53% to $13.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 billion.
- Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) shares moved upwards by 3.64% to $6.26. The company's market cap stands at $749.0 million.
Losers
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) stock fell 10.56% to $1.61 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $186.3 million.
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) stock decreased by 7.23% to $8.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.8 million.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) shares fell 5.67% to $18.8.
- United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) stock fell 3.98% to $5.2. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 billion.
- Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) stock fell 3.94% to $1.71. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.
- Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) stock declined by 3.68% to $35.11. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 billion.
Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers