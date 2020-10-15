12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) shares increased by 16.6% to $9.34 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $627.1 million.
- Superior Industries Intl (NYSE:SUP) stock moved upwards by 12.21% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.6 million.
- Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) stock increased by 7.95% to $62.8. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) shares rose 3.17% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.9 million.
- NIO (NYSE:NIO) shares moved upwards by 3.0% to $27.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.2 billion.
- Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) stock rose 2.73% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million.
Losers
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares decreased by 32.33% to $1.34 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.2 million.
- Apex Glb Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) stock fell 7.15% to $5.72. The company's market cap stands at $31.8 million.
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares fell 5.15% to $7.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.6 million.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) stock fell 4.96% to $3.07. The company's market cap stands at $117.5 million.
- Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) shares decreased by 4.51% to $12.29. The company's market cap stands at $963.6 million.
- Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) shares decreased by 4.23% to $9.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $331.7 million.
