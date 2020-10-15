12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) stock moved upwards by 31.1% to $5.69 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $333.8 million.
- Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) shares rose 28.04% to $4.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $513.5 million.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) shares increased by 14.65% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 million.
- NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) shares moved upwards by 10.38% to $9.99. The company's market cap stands at $984.1 million.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) stock rose 8.8% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.9 million.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) stock increased by 7.08% to $47.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion.
Losers
- Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) stock fell 20.49% to $0.62 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) stock declined by 11.59% to $240.0. The company's market cap stands at $62.2 billion.
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) shares fell 10.56% to $2.5.
- Auris Medical Holding (NASDAQ:EARS) shares decreased by 8.47% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.
- Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) stock decreased by 8.29% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million.
- Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) shares declined by 6.92% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.1 million.
