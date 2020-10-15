11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) shares rose 106.09% to $1.62 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million.
- Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) shares rose 25.31% to $3.02. The company's market cap stands at $81.2 million.
- Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) shares increased by 6.3% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 million.
- Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) shares increased by 2.57% to $5.58. The company's market cap stands at $50.8 million.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares moved upwards by 2.52% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $58.7 million.
Losers
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares fell 9.86% to $0.31 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.
- Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) shares declined by 7.8% to $17.39. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 billion.
- Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) stock fell 7.14% to $19.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
- ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) stock decreased by 6.05% to $12.27. The company's market cap stands at $201.9 million.
- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) stock fell 5.77% to $2.29. The company's market cap stands at $483.0 million.
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares fell 4.64% to $3.91. The company's market cap stands at $74.3 million.
