12 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) shares moved upwards by 58.49% to $11.38 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.2 million.
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) stock increased by 10.38% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $196.7 million.
- Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) stock increased by 7.27% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock rose 6.07% to $3.32. The company's market cap stands at $55.2 million.
- Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) stock increased by 4.61% to $2.04. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.
- Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) shares moved upwards by 4.19% to $5.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $289.1 million.
Losers
- Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) shares decreased by 29.2% to $87.22 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 billion.
- Vivopower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) shares decreased by 18.19% to $9.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.4 million.
- CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) stock decreased by 11.62% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.1 million.
- Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) shares decreased by 8.72% to $56.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 billion.
- Infosys (NYSE:INFY) stock fell 7.66% to $15.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) stock decreased by 6.65% to $8.29. The company's market cap stands at $34.7 million.
