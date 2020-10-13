11 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Peck Holdings (NASDAQ:PECK) shares rose 24.05% to $10.47 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.4 million.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock moved upwards by 12.18% to $3.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.6 million.
- O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ:OIIM) shares rose 8.78% to $5.2. The company's market cap stands at $139.4 million.
- Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) stock increased by 8.71% to $11.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $383.0 million.
- Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares moved upwards by 5.63% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.3 million.
- Nova Measuring (NASDAQ:NVMI) stock moved upwards by 5.52% to $59.99. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
Losers
- Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) stock decreased by 5.97% to $1.1 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) stock decreased by 4.7% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.5 million.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) shares declined by 2.8% to $57.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
- SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares fell 2.79% to $16.06. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
- 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) stock decreased by 2.18% to $6.6. The company's market cap stands at $784.9 million.
