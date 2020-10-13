11 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) shares moved upwards by 11.99% to $2.8 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million.
- Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) shares rose 5.8% to $6.2.
- BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) stock increased by 4.08% to $640.0. The company's market cap stands at $97.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- DiamondPeak Hldgs (NASDAQ:DPHC) shares rose 3.61% to $26.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $913.5 million.
- Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) shares increased by 3.29% to $6.89. The company's market cap stands at $25.4 million.
- Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) shares moved upwards by 2.69% to $22.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
Losers
- Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) shares declined by 21.46% to $2.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.7 million.
- Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) shares fell 17.31% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $29.6 million.
- Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) stock fell 13.4% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million.
- ING Groep (NYSE:ING) stock decreased by 3.91% to $7.5. The company's market cap stands at $29.2 billion.
- Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) shares declined by 3.84% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $24.4 billion.
