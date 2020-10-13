12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) shares increased by 15.77% to $5.43 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.5 million.
- Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) stock increased by 11.96% to $17.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $438.4 million.
- Apex Glb Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) shares moved upwards by 11.77% to $7.5. The company's market cap stands at $41.7 million.
- Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) shares rose 7.53% to $2.14. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 million.
- Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) stock rose 5.04% to $104.73. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 billion.
- Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) shares increased by 4.25% to $39.2. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion.
Losers
- Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) stock decreased by 13.58% to $0.89 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.
- Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) shares decreased by 5.67% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $32.9 million.
- Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) stock fell 5.59% to $65.94. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 billion.
- Francescas Holdings (NASDAQ:FRAN) shares fell 4.63% to $3.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.
- Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) stock decreased by 4.48% to $4.48. The company's market cap stands at $159.2 million.
- Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) shares declined by 4.42% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 million.
