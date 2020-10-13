11 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Auris Medical Holding (NASDAQ:EARS) shares rose 90.63% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) stock increased by 43.41% to $2.94.
- Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) shares moved upwards by 21.26% to $3.25. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million.
- Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) shares moved upwards by 17.02% to $20.0.
- InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) stock increased by 15.64% to $45.25. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
Losers
- Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) stock decreased by 32.82% to $9.13 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $691.9 million.
- Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) stock declined by 10.14% to $100.22. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 billion.
- Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) shares declined by 9.08% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) shares decreased by 8.17% to $2.59. The company's market cap stands at $142.5 million.
- BOQI International (NASDAQ:BIMI) shares fell 7.11% to $1.83. The company's market cap stands at $18.6 million.
- Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) stock declined by 6.16% to $7.01. The company's market cap stands at $172.5 million.
