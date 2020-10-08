11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) stock rose 18.02% to $6.81 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $309.3 million.
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares rose 12.99% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $334.3 million.
- Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) shares rose 12.21% to $1.47. The company's market cap stands at $66.7 million.
- LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) shares rose 5.9% to $2.33. The company's market cap stands at $138.9 million.
- Genius Brands Intl (NASDAQ:GNUS) stock moved upwards by 5.51% to $1.34. The company's market cap stands at $129.0 million.
- Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) shares increased by 4.97% to $7.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.
Losers
- Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) shares decreased by 10.18% to $1.06 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.2 million.
- Hall Of Fame Resort (NASDAQ:HOFV) shares sank 5.33% to $2.31.
- ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) stock decreased by 3.46% to $12.3. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 billion.
- RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) shares decreased by 2.16% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.9 million.
- ChinaNet Online Holdings (NASDAQ:CNET) shares sank 2.13% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $29.9 million.
