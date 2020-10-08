Market Overview

12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2020 8:08am   Comments
Gainers

  • Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC) stock rose 25.29% to $8.62 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $546.7 million.
  • Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) shares rose 18.8% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.6 million.
  • Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) shares surged 15.2% to $24.7. The company's market cap stands at $880.9 million.
  • Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) stock surged 14.33% to $3.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.2 million.
  • CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) stock increased by 13.99% to $50.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
  • Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) stock rose 11.34% to $26.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

 

 

Losers

  • Taiwan Liposome Co (NASDAQ:TLC) shares sank 12.46% to $5.2 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $193.8 million.
  • Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) shares fell 5.99% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $20.2 million.
  • vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) shares fell 3.74% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $123.1 million.
  • Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) shares fell 3.42% to $5.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $497.1 million.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) shares declined by 3.37% to $3.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.0 million.
  • Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) shares fell 3.01% to $10.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $394.0 million.
 

