12 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- IBM (NYSE:IBM) shares surged 13.03% to $140.26 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.5 billion.
- United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) shares surged 9.54% to $5.74. The company's market cap stands at $14.0 billion.
- Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) stock surged 7.65% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million.
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) shares rose 5.38% to $8.8. The company's market cap stands at $128.5 million.
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares increased by 5.19% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $169.5 million.
- LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) stock rose 4.34% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.0 million.
Losers
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares decreased by 19.73% to $1.77 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million.
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) stock decreased by 7.68% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.2 million.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock fell 7.29% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.1 million.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares fell 5.92% to $3.82. The company's market cap stands at $63.5 million.
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares decreased by 3.92% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
- Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) stock fell 2.9% to $5.03. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 million.
Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers