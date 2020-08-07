7 Stocks To Watch For August 7, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $3.10 billion before the opening bell. DISH shares gained 3.4% to $35.48 in after-hours trading.
- T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and said it had 98.3 million total customers at the end of the quarter. The company also claimed it had become the second-largest cellular carrier in the US, ahead of AT&T Inc. T-Mobile shares climbed 5.5% to $114.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) to have earned $0.25 per share on revenue of $977.60 million for the latest quarter. Ventas will release earnings before the markets open. Ventas shares gained 0.2% to $39.60 in after-hours trading.
- Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. Booking shares climbed 3.9% to $1,820.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) to report a quarterly loss at $1.64 per share on revenue of $4.14 billion before the opening bell. Magna shares gained 2.8% to $50.50 in after-hours trading.
- Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) posted a lower-than-expected loss for its second quarter on Thursday. Groupon shares jumped 33.7% to $22.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) reported a wider-than-expected loss for the second quarter, while sales surpassed estimates. Bookings also declined 35% year-over –year during the quarter. Uber shares dropped 2.7% to $33.79 in the after-hours trading session.
