7 Stocks To Watch For August 7, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $3.10 billion before the opening bell. DISH shares gained 3.4% to $35.48 in after-hours trading.

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and said it had 98.3 million total customers at the end of the quarter. The company also claimed it had become the second-largest cellular carrier in the US, ahead of AT&T Inc. T-Mobile shares climbed 5.5% to $114.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) to have earned $0.25 per share on revenue of $977.60 million for the latest quarter. Ventas will release earnings before the markets open. Ventas shares gained 0.2% to $39.60 in after-hours trading.

Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. Booking shares climbed 3.9% to $1,820.00 in the after-hours trading session.

