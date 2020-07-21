10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Mizuho raised the price target on Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) from $1650 to $1750. Alphabet shares rose 0.1% to $1,564.00 in pre-market trading.
- B. Riley FBR raised the price target for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) from $270 to $435. Lam Research shares rose 2.8% to $363.60 in pre-market trading.
- Needham raised the price target on Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) from $125 to $170. Skyworks Solutions shares rose 0.2% to $138.00 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc cut the price target for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) from $92 to $80. Consolidated Edison shares rose 0.5% to $73.64 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler boosted the price target for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE: PE) from $8 to $17. Parsley Energy shares rose 2.7% to $10.95 in pre-market trading.
- Needham boosted Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) price target from $86 to $115. Cadence Design shares gained 3.7% to $107.50 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital lowered Noble Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBL) price target from $13 to $10.5. Noble Energy shares rose 3.1% to $10.50 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho cut the price target for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) from $48 to $43. Walgreens shares rose 0.2% to $40.52 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse lifted Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) price target from $76 to $81. Eversource Energy shares rose 0.1% to $86.65 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs lowered the price target for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: MDRX) from $6.5 to $5.5. Allscripts Healthcare shares fell 1.3% to $7.13 in pre-market trading.
