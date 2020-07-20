Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch: SNAP, TSLA, JAZZ, BTAI, SBUX
Today's 5 Stock Ideas:
- Snap (SNAP) - Will report quarterly earnings after market close on Tuesday, Jul. 21.
- Tesla (TSLA) - Will report quarterly earnings after market close on Wednesday, Jul. 22. Be on the lookout for the company's delivery numbers.
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) - The FDA is set to rule on the company's NDA for JZP-258 on Tuesday, Jul. 21.
- BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) - Shares traded 26% higher in today's premarket session. The company announced primary and secondary endpoints were met in two Phase 3 trials of its BXCL501.
- Starbucks (SBUX) - An analyst play. Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Starbucks with an Overweight rating and $92 price target.
Posted-In: Pre-Market Outlook