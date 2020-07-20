Market Overview

Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch: SNAP, TSLA, JAZZ, BTAI, SBUX

Benzinga Newsdesk , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2020 7:43am   Comments
Today's 5 Stock Ideas: 

  • Snap (SNAP) - Will report quarterly earnings after market close on Tuesday, Jul. 21.
  • Tesla (TSLA) - Will report quarterly earnings after market close on Wednesday, Jul. 22. Be on the lookout for the company's delivery numbers.
  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) - The FDA is set to rule on the company's NDA for JZP-258 on Tuesday, Jul. 21.
  • BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) - Shares traded 26% higher in today's premarket session. The company announced primary and secondary endpoints were met in two Phase 3 trials of its BXCL501.
  • Starbucks (SBUX) - An analyst play. Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Starbucks with an Overweight rating and $92 price target.
 

