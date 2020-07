7 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) stock rose 23.66% to $1.62 during Friday's pre-market session.

• Qutoutiao, Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) stock increased by 5.98% to $3.01.

• MER Telemanagement Solns, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSL) stock increased by 4.70% to $1.78.

Losers

• Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) stock fell 8.59% to $482.11 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by UBS, on Jul 17, is at Neutral, with a price target of $500.

• ORBCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) stock declined 5.97% to $3.47.

• Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) stock decreased by 5.85% to $1.61.

• MDC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) shares declined 4.72% to $2.02.