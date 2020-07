5 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Harmony Gold Mining Co, Inc. (NYSE:HMY) stock increased by 6.63% to $5.87 during Friday's pre-market session.

• Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) shares rose 3.63% to $0.61.

• Anglogold Ashanti, Inc. (NYSE:AU) stock moved upwards by 3.56% to $32.57. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on May 27, is at Outperform, with a price target of $31.

Losers

• Color Star Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:HHT) shares decreased by 4.77% to $1 during Friday's pre-market session.

• Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) shares fell 3.96% to $2.67.