6 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Spartan Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SPAQ) shares moved upwards by 18.40% to $17.69 during Friday's pre-market session.

• Senmiao Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIHS) stock rose 4.43% to $1.65.

Losers

• Hexindai, Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) stock fell 23.34% to $0.92 during Friday's pre-market session.

• Golden Bull, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNJR) shares fell 10.61% to $2.15.

• Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH) shares decreased by 7.88% to $0.65.

• China Life Insurance Co, Inc. (NYSE:LFC) shares decreased by 4.16% to $12.69.