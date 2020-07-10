8 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Resonant, Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) shares moved upwards by 11.30% to $2.56 during Friday's pre-market session.

• Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) shares moved upwards by 7.55% to $2.42.

• Nano Dimension, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNDM) stock increased by 7.44% to $2.02.

• Boxlight, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOXL) shares increased by 3.58% to $1.01.

Losers

• Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares fell 4.20% to $1.37 during Friday's pre-market session.

• Waitr Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares fell 3.84% to $3.26. According to the most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on Jul 9, the current rating is at Hold.

• Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) shares decreased by 3.22% to $0.59.

• Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) stock fell 3.04% to $99.60. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on Jul 10, is at Underperform, with a price target of $90.