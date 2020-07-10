9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) shares moved upwards by 58.85% to $6.10 during Friday's pre-market session.

• Sogou, Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) stock increased by 5.40% to $5.85. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on Apr 30, the current rating is at Buy.

• Blue Hat Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHAT) stock increased by 4.61% to $1.36.

• IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) stock moved upwards by 3.73% to $1.11. The most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on Jun 26, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.

• Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) shares rose 3.70% to $2.52.

Losers

• Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) shares decreased by 5.98% to $1.26 during Friday's pre-market session.

• trivago, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVG) shares fell 5.95% to $1.74. According to the most recent rating by BTIG, on Jun 11, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Allied Esports, Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) shares declined 5.07% to $2.25.

• Cinemark Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) stock declined 4.21% to $12.30. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Jun 29, is at Neutral, with a price target of $13.