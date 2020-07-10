9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
• WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) shares moved upwards by 58.85% to $6.10 during Friday's pre-market session.
• Sogou, Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) stock increased by 5.40% to $5.85. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on Apr 30, the current rating is at Buy.
• Blue Hat Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHAT) stock increased by 4.61% to $1.36.
• IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) stock moved upwards by 3.73% to $1.11. The most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on Jun 26, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.
• Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) shares rose 3.70% to $2.52.
Losers
• Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) shares decreased by 5.98% to $1.26 during Friday's pre-market session.
• trivago, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVG) shares fell 5.95% to $1.74. According to the most recent rating by BTIG, on Jun 11, the current rating is at Neutral.
• Allied Esports, Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) shares declined 5.07% to $2.25.
• Cinemark Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) stock declined 4.21% to $12.30. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Jun 29, is at Neutral, with a price target of $13.
Posted-In: Communication Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas