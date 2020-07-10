8 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• NIO, Inc. (NYSE:NIO) stock increased by 7.10% to $15.67. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on Jun 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $7.

• Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) shares increased by 5.68% to $1.58.

• Dada Nexus, Inc. (NASDAQ:DADA) shares rose 4.25% to $33.80.

• Niu Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIU) shares increased by 3.50% to $23.33. The most recent rating by Needham, on Jun 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $16.

Losers

• AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) stock fell 5.23% to $5.80 during Friday's pre-market session.

• Nikola, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKLA) stock declined 5.17% to $53.82.

• Jumia Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:JMIA) stock declined 3.99% to $7.72. The most recent rating by Stifel, on May 14, is at Hold, with a price target of $4.

• Electrameccanica Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLO) shares declined 3.11% to $4.68. The most recent rating by Aegis Capital, on Jul 6, is at Buy, with a price target of $4.