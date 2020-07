4 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) stock increased by 17.45% to $9.42 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by HC Wainwright & Co., on Jul 2, is at Buy, with a price target of $18.

• Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares moved upwards by 9.72% to $0.52.

• R.R.Donnelley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:RRD) shares rose 3.60% to $1.15.

Losers

• TD Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) shares fell 5.35% to $2.30 during Thursday's pre-market session.