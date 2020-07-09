18 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) stock rose 36.53% to $1.42 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on May 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.

• HEXO, Inc. (NYSE:HEXO) stock increased by 22.29% to $0.85.

• Acer Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) shares rose 18.32% to $3.81.

• OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) stock increased by 14.35% to $4.86.

• Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSMT) shares moved upwards by 13.20% to $7.20.

• Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) stock increased by 13.11% to $1.38. According to the most recent rating by Maxim Group, on May 13, the current rating is at Hold.

• Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock increased by 12.29% to $0.23. The most recent rating by Chardan Capital, on Jun 3, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.

• Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) shares rose 11.13% to $0.52.

• BELLUS Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) stock rose 9.42% to $3.25. The most recent rating by Baird, on Jul 7, is at Outperform, with a price target of $6.

• Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) shares increased by 7.28% to $3.24.

Losers

• Unum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) shares decreased by 8.79% to $2.70 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on Jul 7, is at Outperform, with a price target of $4.

• Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) shares fell 6.57% to $0.34. According to the most recent rating by BTIG, on May 12, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Myos Rens Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOS) shares decreased by 5.41% to $1.40.

• Helius Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) shares decreased by 4.88% to $0.47.

• VBI Vaccines, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) stock declined 4.31% to $3.78.

• AEterna Zentaris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) shares decreased by 4.11% to $0.44.

• Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNXP) shares decreased by 3.63% to $0.64.

• Dynatronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYNT) shares fell 3.31% to $0.80. The most recent rating by Aegis Capital, on May 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.