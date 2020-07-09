13 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• NIO, Inc. (NYSE:NIO) stock rose 7.60% to $13.86 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on Jun 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $7.

• Electrameccanica Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLO) stock increased by 7.21% to $5.05. The most recent rating by Aegis Capital, on Jul 6, is at Buy, with a price target of $4.

• U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) stock moved upwards by 5.19% to $10.74. The most recent rating by Small Cap Consumer Research, on May 7, is at Buy, with a price target of $5.

• Niu Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIU) stock moved upwards by 4.92% to $24.06. The most recent rating by Needham, on Jun 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $16.

• Carnival, Inc. (NYSE:CCL) stock rose 4.60% to $16.02. According to the most recent rating by Redburn, on Jun 22, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Secoo Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:SECO) stock rose 4.53% to $4.15.

• JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) shares moved upwards by 4.46% to $68.30. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on Jun 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $75.

• Kandi Technologies Gr, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) stock increased by 4.36% to $4.78.

• Alibaba Group Holding, Inc. (NYSE:BABA) shares rose 3.84% to $267.53. The most recent rating by Needham, on Jul 9, is at Buy, with a price target of $275.

• Vista Outdoor, Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) shares moved upwards by 3.61% to $16.03. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on Jul 8, is at Neutral, with a price target of $16.

Losers

• Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares fell 9.13% to $9.46 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by UBS, on Jul 9, is at Neutral, with a price target of $10.

• MOGU, Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) shares fell 8.09% to $4.55.

• XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) stock decreased by 3.26% to $3.86.