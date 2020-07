7 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• EXFO, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) shares increased by 19.56% to $3.85 during Thursday's pre-market session.

• SAP, Inc. (NYSE:SAP) stock increased by 6.11% to $155.93. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on Apr 22, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $130.

• Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) stock rose 5.59% to $0.49.

• Cheetah Mobile, Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) shares rose 4.62% to $2.49.

Losers

• My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares fell 5.61% to $1.18 during Thursday's pre-market session.

• Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) shares decreased by 3.23% to $0.60.

• Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE:MFGP) stock declined 3.07% to $4.59. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Jul 8, the current rating is at Neutral.