14 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Qudian, Inc. (NYSE:QD) shares rose 15.15% to $3.04 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Jun 4, is at Sell, with a price target of $1.

• UP Fintech Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIGR) stock rose 13.76% to $7.85.

• Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) shares rose 9.75% to $13.50.

• Pintec Technology Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PT) shares increased by 8.06% to $1.34.

• LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) stock moved upwards by 6.70% to $1.75.

• FinVolution Gr, Inc. (NYSE:FINV) stock moved upwards by 5.74% to $2.21.

• Forum Merger II, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMCI) stock increased by 4.19% to $16.65.

• 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) stock moved upwards by 3.38% to $15.27. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Apr 24, the current rating is at Overweight.

• Yiren Digital, Inc. (NYSE:YRD) shares increased by 3.32% to $4.35.

• Futu Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares increased by 3.14% to $31.80.

Losers

• Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH) shares fell 14.29% to $0.48 during Thursday's pre-market session.

• Hudson Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) shares decreased by 8.24% to $0.77.

• Senmiao Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIHS) stock decreased by 3.21% to $1.21.

• ING Groep, Inc. (NYSE:ING) stock decreased by 3.03% to $6.90. The most recent rating by CFRA, on May 11, is at Strong Buy, with a price target of $7.