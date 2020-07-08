7 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• National General Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGHC) shares rose 66.09% to $33.90 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on Apr 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $29.

• UP Fintech Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIGR) stock increased by 18.39% to $6.50.

• Futu Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares rose 7.11% to $32.97.

• MGIC Investment, Inc. (NYSE:MTG) shares increased by 4.47% to $7.70. The most recent rating by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, on Jun 9, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $12.

• Tortoise Acquisition, Inc. (NYSE:SHLL) stock increased by 4.34% to $24.71.

Losers

• Kaixin Auto Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares fell 8.43% to $0.87 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

• Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) stock decreased by 4.92% to $6.77.