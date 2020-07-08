12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Party City Holdco, Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) stock moved upwards by 15.83% to $1.50 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Jun 10, is at Outperform, with a price target of $4.

• Electrameccanica Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLO) stock increased by 11.08% to $4.61. The most recent rating by Aegis Capital, on Jul 6, is at Buy, with a price target of $4.

• AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) shares rose 8.60% to $6.44.

• Nikola, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares rose 7.90% to $43.41.

• LightInTheBox Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LITB) shares increased by 6.73% to $1.11.

• Niu Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIU) stock moved upwards by 6.62% to $23.99. The most recent rating by Needham, on Jun 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $16.

• NIO, Inc. (NYSE:NIO) shares rose 5.06% to $13.90. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on Jun 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $7.

• Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) stock moved upwards by 3.82% to $0.53.

• Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) stock moved upwards by 3.63% to $47.05. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on May 1, is at Buy, with a price target of $33.

• Alibaba Group Holding, Inc. (NYSE:BABA) shares moved upwards by 3.60% to $245.02. The most recent rating by CFRA, on May 26, is at Hold, with a price target of $216.

Losers

• MOGU, Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) stock declined 17.31% to $4.78 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

• Levi Strauss, Inc. (NYSE:LEVI) stock decreased by 4.98% to $13.18.