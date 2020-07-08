Market Overview

20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2020 7:43am   Comments
Gainers

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) shares rose 31.17% to $18.22 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by SVB Leerink, on Jun 29, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $14.

Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) stock moved upwards by 25.12% to $0.39. According to the most recent rating by BTIG, on May 12, the current rating is at Neutral.

VBI Vaccines, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) shares rose 19.94% to $4.03.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) shares increased by 11.61% to $11.15.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) shares rose 11.24% to $1.78. The most recent rating by Noble Capital Markets, on Jun 16, is at Outperform, with a price target of $5.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) shares increased by 10.64% to $17.25. The most recent rating by Needham, on Jul 8, is at Buy, with a price target of $19.

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) shares rose 9.07% to $0.97.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares moved upwards by 9.05% to $5.90. According to the most recent rating by BTIG, on Jun 17, the current rating is at Neutral.

CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) shares increased by 8.87% to $0.65.

InflaRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:IFRX) stock moved upwards by 8.20% to $5.54. The most recent rating by BTIG, on Jun 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.

 

Losers

VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) shares declined 35.61% to $0.52 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) shares declined 10.68% to $3.68.

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) shares decreased by 6.96% to $30.75. The most recent rating by Chardan Capital, on Jul 7, is at Buy, with a price target of $58.

Acasti Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) stock decreased by 5.28% to $0.68. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on Jul 6, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.

AEterna Zentaris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) stock declined 5.19% to $0.49.

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) stock declined 4.91% to $55.25. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on Jun 3, is at Overweight, with a price target of $70.

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) shares decreased by 4.84% to $0.61.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) stock decreased by 4.65% to $0.54.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) stock fell 4.42% to $0.88.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) stock fell 3.96% to $1.70.

 

