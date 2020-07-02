13 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock increased by 78.11% to $0.94 during Thursday's pre-market session.

• Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) shares rose 39.81% to $1.05.

• Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) stock rose 12.26% to $8.70. The most recent rating by HC Wainwright & Co., on Jul 2, is at Buy, with a price target of $18.

• Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock increased by 8.79% to $9.65. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Jun 30, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $34.

• Avis Budget Gr, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) shares moved upwards by 8.67% to $24.43. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Jul 2, is at Overweight, with a price target of $37.

• ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock increased by 4.44% to $5.64.

• Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) shares moved upwards by 4.40% to $18.50. The most recent rating by Seaport Global, on Jun 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $29.

• JetBlue Airways, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBLU) stock moved upwards by 4.03% to $11.10. The most recent rating by Seaport Global, on Jun 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $18.

• Golden Ocean Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGL) stock rose 3.37% to $3.99.

• United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) shares moved upwards by 3.37% to $35.61. The most recent rating by Seaport Global, on Jun 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $56.

Losers

• YRC Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) stock decreased by 5.88% to $3.04 during Thursday's pre-market session.

• BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) shares decreased by 3.40% to $0.80.

• Seanergy Maritime Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares decreased by 3.39% to $2.28.