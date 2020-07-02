20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Venus Concept, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) stock rose 56.74% to $5 during Thursday's pre-market session.

• Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) stock moved upwards by 21.61% to $3.32. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on Apr 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $14.

• Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) shares rose 17.91% to $5.20. The most recent rating by HC Wainwright & Co., on Jun 26, is at Buy, with a price target of $11.

• Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) shares rose 17.68% to $3.86. According to the most recent rating by Benchmark, on Jun 17, the current rating is at Hold.

• Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) stock moved upwards by 14.64% to $8.69. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on Jun 8, is at Buy, with a price target of $15.

• Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) stock increased by 14.29% to $0.64.

• BioNTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares rose 8.81% to $69.79. The most recent rating by SVB Leerink, on Jul 2, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $42.

• ReWalk Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RWLK) stock rose 7.30% to $1.47.

• Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) shares moved upwards by 6.49% to $7.38. The most recent rating by Dawson James, on May 26, is at Buy, with a price target of $24.

• BioLine Rx, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLRX) shares increased by 6.36% to $1.84.

Losers

• AEterna Zentaris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) stock decreased by 29.63% to $0.38 during Thursday's pre-market session.

• MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) shares decreased by 16.86% to $3.55. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on May 29, is at Buy, with a price target of $16.

• Myos Rens Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOS) stock decreased by 16.39% to $2.04.

• Alterity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHE) stock declined 14.44% to $1.60.

• Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) shares decreased by 6.79% to $0.53. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on Apr 8, is at Outperform, with a price target of $2.

• SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) stock fell 5.65% to $1.67.

• Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) shares fell 4.55% to $1.05.

• Intec Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTEC) shares declined 4.51% to $0.29.

• HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) shares declined 3.54% to $0.65. The most recent rating by HC Wainwright & Co., on May 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.

• Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) stock decreased by 3.40% to $1.42. The most recent rating by Noble Capital Markets, on Jun 16, is at Outperform, with a price target of $5.