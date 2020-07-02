13 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• ION Geophysical, Inc. (NYSE:IO) shares moved upwards by 30.32% to $2.88 during Thursday's pre-market session.

• PBF Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PBF) stock increased by 10.81% to $10.61. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on Jun 24, is at Sell, with a price target of $10.

• Martin Midstream Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMLP) shares rose 9.74% to $2.14. The most recent rating by Stifel, on Apr 24, is at Hold, with a price target of $2.

• Teekay Tankers, Inc. (NYSE:TNK) shares moved upwards by 6.95% to $14. The most recent rating by DNB Markets, on May 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $21.

• Sasol, Inc. (NYSE:SSL) shares increased by 3.92% to $7.82.

• Denbury Resources, Inc. (NYSE:DNR) stock rose 3.71% to $0.29.

• Callon Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:CPE) stock rose 3.45% to $1.20. The most recent rating by MKM Partners, on May 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.

• Abraxas Petroleum, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXAS) stock increased by 3.39% to $0.24.

• Vermilion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VET) stock rose 3.17% to $4.55. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on May 22, is at Neutral, with a price target of $6.

• TechnipFMC, Inc. (NYSE:FTI) shares rose 3.11% to $7.13. The most recent rating by UBS, on May 26, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.

Losers

• Rosehill Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU) stock decreased by 7.36% to $0.41 during Thursday's pre-market session.

• Rosehill Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE) shares fell 4.39% to $0.39.

• Hi-Crush, Inc. (NYSE:HCR) shares decreased by 4.19% to $0.16.