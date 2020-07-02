14 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Blink Charging, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLNK) stock rose 11.98% to $5.42 during Thursday's pre-market session.

• NIO, Inc. (NYSE:NIO) shares increased by 11.63% to $8.83. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on Jun 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $7.

• Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) stock rose 7.41% to $11.59. The most recent rating by Stifel, on May 20, is at Hold, with a price target of $13.

• Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock rose 6.46% to $1192. The most recent rating by UBS, on Jul 1, is at Neutral, with a price target of $800.

• Workhorse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) stock rose 5.84% to $20.30. The most recent rating by Roth Capital, on Apr 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $4.

• Norwegian Cruise Line, Inc. (NYSE:NCLH) shares increased by 5.23% to $17.30. The most recent rating by Barclays, on Jun 24, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $21.

• Kohl's, Inc. (NYSE:KSS) shares increased by 4.98% to $21.10. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on May 21, is at Underweight, with a price target of $15.

• Carnival, Inc. (NYSE:CUK) shares increased by 4.66% to $13.26.

• Capri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPRI) stock moved upwards by 4.23% to $16. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on Jun 8, is at Hold, with a price target of $21.

• Carnival, Inc. (NYSE:CCL) stock moved upwards by 4.03% to $17.03. According to the most recent rating by Redburn, on Jun 22, the current rating is at Neutral.

Losers

• Sequential Brands Gr, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) shares fell 5.91% to $0.21 during Thursday's pre-market session.

• Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) shares fell 4.67% to $1.43.

• Nikola, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares decreased by 3.63% to $63.51.

• XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) stock declined 3.16% to $3.98.