5 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Livent, Inc. (NYSE:LTHM) shares increased by 6.07% to $6.29 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on May 12, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $6.

• ArcelorMittal, Inc. (NYSE:MT) shares increased by 4.66% to $11.11. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on Jun 10, is at Overweight, with a price target of $14.

• Constellium, Inc. (NYSE:CSTM) stock moved upwards by 3.59% to $7.50. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on Apr 30, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $9.

• Color Star Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:HHT) shares moved upwards by 3.43% to $0.85.

• Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) stock rose 3.10% to $0.49.