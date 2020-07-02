5 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
• Livent, Inc. (NYSE:LTHM) shares increased by 6.07% to $6.29 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on May 12, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $6.
• ArcelorMittal, Inc. (NYSE:MT) shares increased by 4.66% to $11.11. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on Jun 10, is at Overweight, with a price target of $14.
• Constellium, Inc. (NYSE:CSTM) stock moved upwards by 3.59% to $7.50. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on Apr 30, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $9.
• Color Star Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:HHT) shares moved upwards by 3.43% to $0.85.
• Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) stock rose 3.10% to $0.49.
