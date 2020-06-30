17 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Gridsum Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) stock increased by 20% to $0.84 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

• Envision Solar Intl, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVSI) stock increased by 8.45% to $9.50.

• CPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSH) stock increased by 6.98% to $1.84.

• Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) shares rose 6.71% to $98.13. The most recent rating by Rosenblatt, on Jun 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $120.

• Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) stock increased by 6.32% to $52.25. The most recent rating by Needham, on Jun 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $70.

• Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) stock moved upwards by 5.83% to $3.45.

• Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) shares moved upwards by 5.42% to $0.70.

• Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) stock increased by 3.83% to $30.77. The most recent rating by BTIG, on Jun 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $47.

• Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) shares rose 3.71% to $81.02. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on May 8, is at Neutral, with a price target of $31.

• Western Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDC) stock rose 3.17% to $43.32. The most recent rating by Benchmark, on Jun 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $60.

Losers

• Safe-T Gr, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFET) shares fell 5.71% to $1.65 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

• Boxlight, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOXL) shares fell 5.66% to $1.

• Conduent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNDT) stock decreased by 5.37% to $2.29. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Apr 14, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Sigmatron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) stock declined 5.34% to $3.37.

• Superconductor Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) stock fell 5% to $0.38.

• ASE Technology Holding Co, Inc. (NYSE:ASX) stock declined 4.43% to $4.31.

• Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) stock fell 3.08% to $3.15.