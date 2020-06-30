14 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Blink Charging, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLNK) stock moved upwards by 62.59% to $6.52 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

• Workhorse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) stock moved upwards by 20.40% to $17.47. The most recent rating by Roth Capital, on Apr 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $4.

• Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) shares rose 19.91% to $2.71.

• AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) shares moved upwards by 8.91% to $3.30.

• XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) stock increased by 5.58% to $4.54.

• Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) stock rose 4.70% to $5.79. The most recent rating by Aegis Capital, on Jun 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.

• Lululemon Athletica, Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) stock moved upwards by 4.47% to $307.50. The most recent rating by UBS, on Jun 19, is at Neutral, with a price target of $300.

• U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) stock increased by 3.74% to $9.15. The most recent rating by Small Cap Consumer Research, on May 7, is at Buy, with a price target of $5.

• Zagg, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZAGG) shares rose 3.68% to $3.10.

• Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) shares moved upwards by 3.55% to $6.86. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Jun 10, is at Underperform, with a price target of $6.

Losers

• Electrameccanica Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLO) stock declined 8.20% to $2.35 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

• Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (NASDAQ:KGJI) stock decreased by 4.76% to $0.81.

• Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) stock fell 4.49% to $0.40.

• RTW Retailwinds, Inc. (NYSE:RTW) stock fell 3.72% to $0.20.