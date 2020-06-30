Market Overview

14 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 30, 2020 7:33am   Comments
Gainers

Blink Charging, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLNK) stock moved upwards by 62.59% to $6.52 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

Workhorse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) stock moved upwards by 20.40% to $17.47. The most recent rating by Roth Capital, on Apr 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $4.

Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) shares rose 19.91% to $2.71.

AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) shares moved upwards by 8.91% to $3.30.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) stock increased by 5.58% to $4.54.

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) stock rose 4.70% to $5.79. The most recent rating by Aegis Capital, on Jun 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.

Lululemon Athletica, Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) stock moved upwards by 4.47% to $307.50. The most recent rating by UBS, on Jun 19, is at Neutral, with a price target of $300.

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) stock increased by 3.74% to $9.15. The most recent rating by Small Cap Consumer Research, on May 7, is at Buy, with a price target of $5.

Zagg, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZAGG) shares rose 3.68% to $3.10.

Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) shares moved upwards by 3.55% to $6.86. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Jun 10, is at Underperform, with a price target of $6.

 

Losers

Electrameccanica Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLO) stock declined 8.20% to $2.35 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (NASDAQ:KGJI) stock decreased by 4.76% to $0.81.

Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) stock fell 4.49% to $0.40.

RTW Retailwinds, Inc. (NYSE:RTW) stock fell 3.72% to $0.20.

 

