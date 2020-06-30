7 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) shares moved upwards by 9.76% to $19.79 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

• Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) shares moved upwards by 7.88% to $1.78.

• IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) shares increased by 4.17% to $1.25. The most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on Jun 26, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.

• Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) stock increased by 3.93% to $0.93.

• Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) shares moved upwards by 3.69% to $2.25.

• Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) stock rose 3.03% to $2.38.

Losers

• Genius Brands Intl, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) shares decreased by 3.85% to $2.25 during Tuesday's pre-market session.