4 Real Estate Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 30, 2020 7:35am   Comments
Gainers

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) stock moved upwards by 5.14% to $71.62 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Jun 18, is at Neutral, with a price target of $90.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) stock increased by 3.06% to $0.90. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on Apr 6, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.

 

Losers

Innovative Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) shares decreased by 4.83% to $85.97 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

CBL & Associates, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) shares fell 3.23% to $0.27. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on May 7, is at Underweight.

 

