4 Real Estate Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) stock moved upwards by 5.14% to $71.62 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Jun 18, is at Neutral, with a price target of $90.

• Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) stock increased by 3.06% to $0.90. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on Apr 6, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.

Losers

• Innovative Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) shares decreased by 4.83% to $85.97 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

• CBL & Associates, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) shares fell 3.23% to $0.27. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on May 7, is at Underweight.